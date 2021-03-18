President signs HB1 and sends huge checks to tri-community

With the stroke of President Joe Biden’s pen on the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus House Bill 1 on Thursday, communities across the country were designated for big checks with little rules on how to spend the money. And, use of the funds are not subject to an expiration date.

Michigan counties, cities, and townships will receive $4.22 billion in stimulus aid. The money is intended to replace local tax revenues lost during the coronavirus pandemic. The appropriations were based on population, growth, poverty, and housing overcrowding.

• Van Buren Township will get $2,803,777;

• Sumpter Township will get $924,686; and

• The City of Belleville will get $384,685.

Neighboring Canton Township is scheduled to get $9,119,098, Huron Charter Township, $1,604,204, and City of Romulus, $2,327,562.

The biggest check is $5.6 billion to the State of Michigan. The biggest check to a community is $879.6 million for the City of Detroit. The smallest is $10,000 to Clare.