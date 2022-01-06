President signs bill that includes annual National Atomic Veterans Day

On Dec. 27, President Joe Biden signed into law legislation to recognize Atomic Veterans which was covered in an amendment to the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.

Toni Clark of Sumpter Township has been working for years to get a national holiday to recognize Atomic Veterans like her late father, George L. Sanford.

On Friday she said she was very excited that the President has put this into law. In past years she has been successful in getting single days designated at the state level to recognize Atomic Veterans.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s bipartisan amendment recognizes the service and sacrifice of Atomic Veterans.

Atomic Veterans participated in nuclear tests between 1945 and 1962, served with U.S. military forces in or around Hiroshima and Nagasaki before 1946, or were held as prisoners of war in or near Hiroshima or Nagasaki. Due to their exposure to unsafe levels of radiation during their service, many of these Atomic Veterans developed serious health complications. Additionally, as these veterans were sworn to secrecy, many of them were prevented from seeking medical care or disability compensation and were never fully recognized for their sacrifice.

The legislation requires the President to issue a proclamation every year calling on the United States to observe National Atomic Veterans Day. Earlier this year, Rep. Spanberger, D-Virginia, led the introduction of a bipartisan resolution that called on the President to issue a proclamation in observance of National Atomic Veterans Day — which he recognized.

“When I hear the stories of America’s Atomic Veterans — who were sworn to secrecy for decades and never fully recognized for their contributions, I hear the stories of patriots. I hear the stories of brave Americans who served in dangerous and secret missions. And I hear the stories of how the United States of America — through the tireless commitment of our servicemembers — became the most powerful nation in the world,” said Spanberger. “I am proud to see President Biden sign this legislation into law, so that we can recognize the service of our Atomic Veterans every year. Since arriving in the U.S. House, I have had the great honor of meeting with many of Central Virginia’s Atomic Veterans, and I am grateful to the administration for working directly with me to make sure this day becomes an annual designation. Additionally, I am glad to have helped ensure our current servicemembers receive a much-deserved pay raise as they continue to protect our nation at home and abroad. I will keep working in Congress to provide the pay, support, and benefits they have earned through their selfless service.”

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan designated July 16 as “National Atomic Veterans’ Day.” The day was “dedicated to those patriotic Americans who through their participation in these tests helped lead the United States to the forefront of technology in defense of our great Nation and the freedoms we as Americans hold so dear.”

On July 16, 2021, Spanberger spoke alongside Central Virginia veterans on National Atomic Veterans Day to recognize the critical role Atomic Veterans played in protecting the United States.