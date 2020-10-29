Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Nov. 3 election

Polls in all parts of Michigan will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, for voting in the General Election.

Voters, who have not already cast absentee ballots, will be able to vote for their favorite candidates, from the President on down to local officials. At the polls they will probably be required to wear masks and stay six feet away from other voters because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the tri-community, voters will select a 34th District Court Judge, officials in Van Buren and Sumpter townships, members of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education and the Belleville Area District Library Board, among others.

Also, there are proposals, including the state proposal to allow money from oil and gas mining on state-owned lands to continue to be collected in state funds for land protection and creation of parks.

Another state proposal is a constitutional amendment to require a search warrant in order to access a person’s electronic data or electronic communication.

The Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency is asking voters to renew 2 mills for six years to provide revenues to local school districts in Wayne County, including Van Buren Public Schools and Keystone Academy.

In the City of Belleville there is a proposal to initiate an ordinance to provide for the number of marijuana establishments within the city, with rules to operate them. This came as a petition to the city council, which did not pass it so it was required to go before voters.

A second proposal in Belleville is to amend the city charter to provide for a process, fees, and criteria for local approval of marijuana facilities within the city. This also was brought to the city council which did not approve it so it was required to go before voters.

In Van Buren Township, a proposal is before voters to approve renewal of the public safety millage of 6.3931 mills for seven years beginning December 2024.