Police seize drugs, $30,000 in cash from Van Buren Twp. home

Police seized nearly a pound of cocaine, other drugs and more than $30,000 in cash in a raid at a Van Buren Township home, according to the Michigan State Police.

Detectives with The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team were assisted by Van Buren Township police and MSP’s south post when they executed a search warrant July 22 at the home in Kirkridge Park Cooperative Apartments on Ecorse Road. They were led there by an investigation into a man suspected of selling a large amount of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Police seized more than 400 grams of cocaine, a small amount of fentanyl, a pistol and $30,759 in cash at the home, officials said. MNET investigators said they believe the suspect is responsible for supplying most of the cocaine and crack cocaine in the township.

VBT has an officer on MNET.