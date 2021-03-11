Police seek suspects in city of Belleville pharmacy break-in

Police are seeking the persons who broke into the CVS pharmacy at 444 Main St. in the city of Belleville in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 22.

Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson said the perpetrators entered and broke their way into the pharmacy, stealing a relatively small amount of narcotics.

Chief Robinson said it appears the perpetrators have also committed the same crime in a pharmacy in Macomb County.

He said a law-enforcement crime bulletin was created with suspect and suspect vehicle pictures and forwarded to the Metropolitan Detroit Intelligence Group that shares information with all regional police agencies.

Chief Robinson said the perpetrators wore masks and gloves and probably were from outside of this area.

Car vs. motorcycles

On Sunday, Feb. 28, a motorist pulled out from the Five Point Mini-Mart, 25 Main St., in Belleville in front of two motorcycles.

Chief Robinson said one of the motorcycles made an evasive maneuver to avoid the vehicle and laid his bike on the ground. The other motorcycle was able to stop. There were no injuries. The driver of the vehicle was cited.

The motorcyclists were traveling northbound on Main Street with a green light at Five Points, according to a witness. The witness also said the southbound traffic waiting at the light on Main made an opening in the traffic to let the motorist exit the party store parking lot.