Polar Plunge to earn funds for Special Olympics on Feb. 8

The annual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge to earn money for Special Olympics Michigan will be held Feb. 8 in Belleville Lake at the Belleville Yacht Club.

Plunger Check-In is 9:30 a.m., with Parade of Costumes at 11:45 a.m. and Plunge at noon.

After the Plunge they will have an After-Splash Bash and Awards in the BYC which features a complimentary lunch buffet for plungers. Lunch tickets are available for purchase for spectators. A cash bar is available.

Visitors are encouraged to bring cash for raffles and 50/50 drawing.

Register at: www.plungeMI.com

For more information contact Katz.David.B@gmail.com or (313) 460-2604.