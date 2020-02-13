Polar Plunge earns $37,100 for Special Olympics

The annual Michigan Law Enforcement Wayne County Polar Plunge to earn money for Special Olympics Michigan was held Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Belleville Yacht Club on Belleville Lake.

Michigan Polar Plungers raise more than $1.2 million a year for Michigan Special Olympics athletes.

The local Polar Plunge had a goal of $35,000 and announced hitting $37,100 on Sunday, Feb. 9. Van Buren Township public safety officers were on standby in the water and on the dock to assure the safety of the plungers.