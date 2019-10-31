Playoffs begin: Belleville High School football to host Saline at noon on Saturday

The Belleville High School football team will host Saline (8-1) this Saturday, Nov. 2 for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Football Pre-District game.

Kickoff will be at noon. Ticket prices are $6. No free senior admissions or passes will be honored.

Last Friday, the BHS Tigers defeated Plymouth 41-14 to win the Kensington Lakes Athletic Activities Division title. The victory improved the BHS team to 9-0, undefeated for the season.