Phil Wade earns ‘Master Pilot’ award from FAA Safety Team

Phil Wade of Van Buren Township was presented The Wright Brothers “Master Pilot” Award at the FAA Aviation Safety Team Meeting Jan. 8 at Willow Run Airport.

The award recognizes pilots who have “demonstrated professionalism, skill and aviation expertise by maintaining safe operations for 50 or more years.”

Wade first soloed Dec. 22, 1969 on his 16th birthday in a Cessna 150 at Hillsdale Airport and received his private pilot license in March 1971.

Wade attended Western Michigan University on an Army ROTC scholarship, majoring in Aviation Engineering, earning his single and multi-engine commercial certificates as well as his instrument rating and Certified Flight Instructor certificate.

Following graduation from Western and receiving his Army commission, he attended U.S. Army Flight School at Ft. Rucker, AL where he graduated at the top of his class and then remained at Fort Rucker as an instructor in the OH-58 Scout helicopter. In 1983, he left the Army and accepted a direct commission to the U.S. Coast Guard, flying the HH52A helicopter and the HU25A Falcon jet out of Air Station Cape Cod.

In 1986, he opted to leave the active duty military and accepted a position as a corporate pilot with Masco Corporation back in Michigan. During his 27-plus years at Masco, he flew the Beechcraft King Air 200, Falcon 50 and 900 jets and Embraer Phenom 300. During that time, he also joined the Michigan National Guard flying the OH58 helicopter and for a short time, the AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter. He retired from the Michigan National Guard in 1998 with 21 years of military service.

Fully enjoying retirement, Wade continues to fly for fun in his Flight Design CTLS, a two-seat, light-sport airplane.