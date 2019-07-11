Petitions available at City Hall for seats of mayor, two councilmen

Nominating petitions are available to be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Belleville City Hall for the regular city election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 5. Three seats on the city council will be filled by voters.

The terms of Mayor Kerreen Conley and Councilmen Jack Loria and Tom Smith will expire in December 2019.

The new council terms will end in 2023.

Deadline for submitting completed nominating petitions is Tuesday, July 23, at 4 p.m. at the city clerk’s office, 6 Main St., Belleville. For more information, call City Clerk Sherri Scharf at (734) 697-9323.