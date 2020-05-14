Person of interest sought in shooting of VBT man in Ypsilanti Township

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest related to a shooting that took place on Sunday, April 26, in front of Maria’s Liquor and Wine, 3344 S. Grove Road in Ypsilanti Township.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Washtenaw County Metro Dispatch received a call of shots fired in the 3000 block of Grove Road at Rawsonville Road.

Those involved in the incident fled the scene prior to deputies arriving. However, a gunshot victim related to the incident was transported by friends to a local hospital. The 26-year-old male victim from Van Buren Township had been shot multiple times but is expected to make a full recovery.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that several individuals were engaged in an altercation in the strip mall parking lot on Grove Road. The incident escalated when a suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim. Police are seeking information related to this incident and would like to speak with those who were on-scene when it occurred.

Those with any information regarding this incident, are asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 994-2911 or through the confidential tip line at (734) 973-7711. Crime Stoppers also can be reached anonymously at 1-800-SpeakUP (1-800-773-2587).