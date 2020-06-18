Peaceful walkers bring protest to VBT Police station

On Friday afternoon, June 12, a crowd protesting police brutality gathered in the parking lot outside the Meijer garden center on Belleville Road to listen to speeches and then marched west on Tyler Road to the Van Buren Township Police Department where there were more speeches.

After listening to comments from local officials, protestors marched back down Tyler to the intersection of Belleville Road and took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds to mark the time it took George Floyd to die in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Police in scout cars and on motorcycles closed Belleville Road and Tyler Road for the safety of the marchers.