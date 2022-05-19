Parrott ends Manistee County court case with no-contest plea

Former 34th District Court Judge David M. Parrott ended his 2018 misdemeanor case in Manistee County with a no-contest plea on May 3.

The original charge was operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor. He pled no-contest to the 93-day misdemeanor of operating while being visibly impaired, which carries less severe consequences with the Secretary of State’s office.

Parrott, 62, was sentenced to two days jail time with credit for two days served, as well as fines and costs totaling $926.

Jordan Miller, Manistee County chief assistant prosecutor, said that given Parrott was subjected to pretrial release conditions for two-plus years while his case worked its way through the appellate system, the judge declined to impose a term of probation.

Among the conditions of Parrott’s pretrial was the wearing of a Soberlink Remote Alcohol Monitoring device. A Soberlink device is a portable breathalyzer that requires the user to blow into the device up to four times a day and the results are transmitted and monitored by the probation department, Miller said.

Parrott was also subjected to standard conditions of pretrial release, including restrictions on his ability to travel out of state. He also attended outpatient alcohol treatment during the case.

Parrott’s case had been put on hold in Manistee’s 85th District Court until the appeals court decision was announced.

It was on hold again until the Michigan Supreme Court considered and on Dec. 22, 2021 denied his application for leave to appeal the Court of Appeals ruling.

When all his appeals were exhausted, a pretrial was set for March 23 at the district court, putting the case back in movement.

A domestic violence charge filed against him by his girlfriend on Feb. 8, 2020 in Van Buren Township was dismissed by 35th District Court Judge James Plakas in Plymouth on a motion of the prosecution on Sept. 23, 2021.

Parrott lost his bid for reelection in 2020, weeks after he was suspended by the Michigan Supreme Court.

He recently said he had retired from the practice of law.