The Pandemica Driveway Band announces it will be back in the Belleville area for two, free Booville concerts.

Sunday concerts at 2 p.m. have been set for Oct. 4 at Harris Park in Van Buren Township, just south of Aldi’s, and on Oct. 11 at Victory Park at Five Points in Belleville.

The band does not play in the rain or if it gets too cold.