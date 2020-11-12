Ohio man arraigned in 2017 murder of Egypt Covington

On Sunday afternoon, Nov. 8, Timothy Eugene Moore, 34, of Ohio was arraigned at 34th District Court on nine felonies, including first-degree murder, in the June 22, 2017 death of Egypt Covington at her Van Buren Township home.

A 11 a.m., Nov. 18 probable cause conference by Zoom was set in front of 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian Oakley for Moore, who is in the Wayne County Jail without bond.

The original charges are:

• Homicide – murder first degree – premeditated;

• Homicide – felony murder;

• Home invasion – first degree;

• Weapons – firearms – possession by felon; and

• Weapons – felony firearm.

• Four charges of felony firearm were added.

The police department of record for the case is listed as the Michigan State Police and officer in charge is MSP Detective/Sergeant James Plummer.

On Nov. 4, Van Buren Township Public Safety Director Gregory Laurain announced that police had arrested two suspects in the 2017 murder of Egypt Covington in Van Buren Township.

He said Van Buren Township police have been working in cooperation with the Michigan State Police and two persons were taken into custody. He said the investigation continues and police were not releasing any further information at that time.

The second person detained was freed after charges were not brought within the 72-hour limit.

Covington was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head in her duplex on Hull Road on June 23, 2017. The only witness to the killing appeared to be her small dog Ruby. Those living in the other unit were away at a festival in another state.

Covington, 27, was found by her boyfriend who was to be moving in with her soon. He said she didn’t answer her texts or phone when he called to tell her good morning, as he usually did, so he drove to her home to check on her.

He found her body bound with Christmas lights on the floor of the living room.

The current boyfriend and a former boyfriend at first were considered suspects by police and later dropped.

“We’re happy it’s moving forward,” said Egypt’s father Chuck Covington on Monday, referring to the case. “We’re happy. We’re sad. We need to find out why. She’s still not here.

“We’re waiting to find out why. Why?” he said of the reason for the murder.

It was not known if the $30,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information in the murder led to a tip that brought the arrest.