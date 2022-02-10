Now community is funding a giant helmet for champs

At the regular meeting of the Belleville City Council on Feb. 7, Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Voigt told the story of Steven Strickland, a 28-year-old Sterling Heights man with celebral palsy who is facing death but wants to leave something for others. He is trying a new medication that may help, but he needs a lung transplant.

While he is fighting for his life, he is making giant helmets for sports teams, Voigt told the council. He said he talked to the athletic department at the high school and then called Strickland and said our BHS team could use one. He said they are eight feet tall and the web site is www.gianthelmets.com .

The deal is they can get the giant helmet for the high school if 300 people donate $35 each. Each would get a free T-shirt with that donation.

Members of the council and the audience were enthusiastic about the project and started asking where to send the money. Some also said they read about it in Bob Mytych’s column in the Feb. 3 Independent.

Voigt said it is all on line and the QR code is on the school web site. During the meeting, Voigt sent the QR code link to the paper and we’ve printed it for you in case you are interested.