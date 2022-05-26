No explosives found after male calls in bomb threat to Cracker Barrel

On May 18, at about 6:15 p.m. a male caller called in a bomb threat at the Cracker Barrel restaurant, reported Van Buren Township Police Lt. Charles Bazzy.

Wayne County Airport Authority assisted in clearing the restaurant with a bomb detection K-9 team. No explosive devices were found, Lt. Bazzy said.

A previous bomb threat was called into the same location on April 30, 2022, he said.

Both of these incidents are currently under investigation by Detective John Bettendorf.