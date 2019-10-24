No books planned for Sumpter Township’s new branch library

“Books on demand” is what will be offered at the Belleville Area District Library’s new branch in Sumpter Township when it opens in November.

At the Oct. 8 regular meeting of the district library board, the Independent reported comments just made at the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees meeting that had adjourned a few minutes earlier.

The Independent reported Sumpter resident Mary Ban said someone told her there would be no books at the branch library. She said she asked about it and Sumpter Deputy Supervisor Karen Armatis confirmed there would be no books.

Deputy Armatis said that’s what she said to Ban and the branch was to be a “media center.”

The library board confirmed the renovated facility in Sumpter was to be a media center with computers and printers and other technology, but no books. Books could be ordered and they would be brought from the main library in Belleville.

Then, they could be dropped off at the media center and they would be returned to Belleville.

Library board chairwoman Sharon Peters said the Friends of the Library could bring some of the donated books they are selling to display and sell.

In a related matter, Library Director Mary Jo Suchy reported the plumbing, electrical, and wall demolitions had been completed and the site concrete had been poured at the branch site, across Sumpter Road from the township hall.

The hexagon building was most recently the site of the DPW department, which moved to another building next door. Reportedly, it was first built to house the senior citizens group, but was quickly found to be too small.

Suchy said the floor tile was removed and channels were dug into the floor for the electrical power that will run the computer workstations. She said the computer tables are on order and electrical work is ongoing. Also, painting has been done inside.

Suchy said fiber optics are on the way and the drive-up, stand-alone book return is enroute.

Installation of the metal roof is scheduled for the last week of October. Suchy said it had to be ordered and it will have a mock sun roof.

Peters said they will have to check with Sumpter on its plans for a ribbon-cutting, which probably will be around Thanksgiving in late November. She expects they will have a soft opening first.

Peters said representatives of the library have been meeting with Sumpter every Thursday concerning the branch.

The planned hours for the branch are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays; 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Staff will be on hand during those hours.

Meanwhile, progress continues on the new, two-story library next to the old library in downtown Belleville, with the installation of the curtain wall of windows in the tower and the installation of the elevator, along with other work.

The previous Saturday, 50 people signed up and 40 people came, most with shovels, to dig up the perennials around the old library to transfer to their home gardens as mementos.

Building committee chairwoman Joy Cichewicz said March 1 is the date set to tear down the old library. Suchy said tables and end shelving will be done by LDA and HLF of Van Buren Township, with the warden tables being built on site in the new library.

Suchy said because of the savings in this area, they will be able to put outlets in all of the tables.

Peters said representatives of Van Buren Township and the Belleville Downtown Development Authority have been invited to a 10 a.m., Oct. 24, meeting of the building committee to encourage cooperation. The meeting is open to the public.

Peters said the location of the library and museum is considered a community cultural hub. She reminded the board that the library board is elected by all three communities — Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter – and so serves all three communities.

Peters said at the joint meeting they’ll discuss the former old fire station doors that are next to the new front door of the library. A hard-hat tour of the new building will follow the meeting, she said.

Since the old library is slated to be torn down March 1, a farewell party is being planned for Feb. 21 with a Mardi Gras theme. Marketing committee chairwoman Alma Hughes-Grubbs said the brass band for the event has been booked. They are looking into special T-shirts and there are already lots of necklaces ready for the party.

“It’s mourning in a celebratory way, saying goodbye to our building,” said Peters.

She said an early February Book Brigade is planned with a soft opening.

In other business at the one-hour-and-36-minute meeting, the board:

• Heard a report from Mary Jane Dawson of the policy committee. She said she sent a draft library usage policy to attorney John Day and he had some “tweaks.” Suchy said the Milford Library found deposits for use of rooms more trouble than they were worth and has dropped that policy;

• Heard Suchy report the current library’s air conditioning died and so they have been leaving the doors propped open. One blower motor worked and one didn’t and with the weather changing they decided not to spend the $800 to fix it, but filters were put in; and

• Learned former employee Joe Lebron, who moved on to a job in Ann Arbor, will continue working on a limited basis to order music CDs for the new library. His former hours on the circulation desk were added to current clerks’ schedules and other positions are being re-evaluated with a view to the new library.