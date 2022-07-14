New pastor serving at Faith United Methodist Church in Denton

The Rev. Dr. Edwin M. Harris has been an ordained Methodist minister since 1992

and has served as the senior pastor of eight churches before being appointed pastor of Denton Faith United Methodist Church.

Pastor Harris began his career as a scientist before becoming a minister and educator. He worked as a biotechnologist at IDEC Pharmaceuticals and NASA-Ames Research Center before transitioning to full-time ministry.

Having served as a pastor in Oakland, Palo Alto, Philadelphia, and the Detroit-metropolitan area, Dr. Harris’ experience is geographically and culturally diverse. He is at heart a teacher and loves to serve and support people of all ages and backgrounds.

He began his theological studies at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, CA, before continuing his studies in Philadelphia at Palmer Seminary. He later earned his master’s in educational leadership from Concordia University, his

doctorate in global education from the University of Southern California, and his

doctorate in ministry from a joint program through Wesley Theological Seminary and Wesley House in Cambridge, England.

Educationally, he has also served as the Head of School of Friends School in Detroit and Director of Kennedy Learning Center, the special education school for Southfield Public Schools.

Rev. Harris said he loves to help people. He prefers to be addressed as “Pastor Ed” and said he considers it an honor to be part of a loving faith community such as Faith Denton Church. Pastor Ed has been married to his wife Cynthia for 30 years, has four children, and resides in Pontiac.

The members of Denton Faith United Methodist Church, welcome all who read this to come and attend their Sunday morning church service at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Denton Road. They say visitors will find them a small but very warm and welcoming congregation.