Neighbor puts up sign to mark 96th birthday for Millie Baker

Millie Baker of the City of Belleville turned 96 years old on April 2 and that occasion was marked by a big sign in her front yard. She said her neighbor across the street, Lacey Marcotte, put it up and Marcotte put up a sign last year as well for Baker’s 95th birthday.

Before retirement, Baker ran a business in Willis for many years and is the widow of the city’s former fire chief and planning commission chairman Bob Baker.