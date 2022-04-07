Neighbor puts up sign to mark 96th birthday for Millie Baker

Millie Baker of the City of Belleville turned 96 years old on April 2 and that occasion was marked by a big sign in her front yard. She said her neighbor across the street, Lacey Marcotte, put it up and Marcotte put up a sign last year as well for Baker’s 95th birthday.
Before retirement, Baker ran a business in Willis for many years and is the widow of the city’s former fire chief and planning commission chairman Bob Baker.
Millie Baker of the City of Belleville turned 96 years old on April 2 and that occasion was marked by a big sign in her front yard. She said her neighbor across the street, Lacey Marcotte, put it up and Marcotte put up a sign last year as well for Baker’s 95th birthday.