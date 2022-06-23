Music Lakeside, Lake Fest set for this week

Local residents have been waiting impatiently for Music Lakeside concerts to begin and they start today at 7 p.m. at Horizon Park. Tonight’s free concert is by King of Strings who brings Indie Rock.

This Thursday summer concert series is brought through the efforts of the Belleville Area Council for the Arts. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the music.

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce’s second-annual Lake Fest activities are scheduled to begin Friday at 6 p.m. with a Pub Crawl on the Fourth Street Square. Also, Friday, Lake Fest announces Van Buren Township’s Movie in the Park at 8 p.m. in VBT’s Van Buren Park on the South I-94 Service Drive.

On Saturday, Lake Fest events listed are:

• 9 a.m., Yoga in the Park, Horizon Park

• 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fowling Lanes at Horizon Park

• 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., DJ, Sounds of Summer

• 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Art & Vendor Market, Kids’ Inflatables & Kids’ Activity Tent, Main Street & Fourth St. Place

• 11 a.m., Live Music – Sweet Willie Tea, Fourth Street Square stage

• Noon, Ski Club demonstration on Belleville Lake, view at Horizon Park

• 1 p.m., Live Music, Beauville, Fourth Street Square stage

• 2 p.m., Donut Eating Contest, Horizon

Park

• 3 p.m., Live Music, Serieux, Fourth Street Square stage

• 7 p.m., Live Music, Majic Bus, Fourth Street Square stage

• Dusk – Van Buren Township’s fireworks at Beck Field in VBT. Rain night is Sunday.

On Sunday, events are:

• 9 a.m., Yoga in the Park, Horizon Park

• 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Art & Vendor Market, Kids’ Inflatables & Kids’ Activity Tent, Main Street & Fourth St. Place

• Noon – 3 p.m., Cornhole Tourney, Horizon Park

• Noon – 3 p.m., Live Music – Tropical Sounds, Horizon Park

• Noon – 3 p.m., Car Show, High Street

• 3 p.m. – Live Music – Derrick Rafferty, Fourth Street Square Stage