Music Lakeside begins summer concert series with music, art

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts Music Lakeside free concert series begins at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 24, with the Bugs Beddow Band at Horizon Park in Belleville.

This first concert of the season also will feature the Belleville Bass outdoor sculptures, the FISH public art display which will stay up for the season, and a display of art by Jean Morris.

The Music Lakeside schedule for the summer includes:

• July 1 — Downriver Dan is in concert and Tim Marsh with his art display;

• July 8 – The Bobby Murray Band with Tosha Owens and Lenny Watkins is in concert and Diane Eissinger displays her art;

• July 15 – Motor City Soul is in concert and Rhonda Dutton presents her art;

• July 22 — Magic Bus is in concert and Ed Wood will display his art;

• July 29 – Twistin’ Tarantulas is in concert and Reg Ion will display his art;

• Aug. 5 – Alan Turner & The Steel Horse Band is in concert and Sheena Barnes will display her art;

• Aug. 12 – Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations is in concert and the art display is yet to be determined; and

• Aug. 19 – Holly and the Johnnies is featured in concert and the art display is yet to be determined.