Mural on wall of building: ‘Believe in Belleville’

Robert Mytych spent Saturday, Aug. 17, painting a sign on the side of a building in the 500 block of Main Street after being contracted by developer Scott Jones. The “Believe in Belleville” sign will be visible to the public for a few months while Jones starts his building on the site where an old building and decrepit parking lot have been razed. Mytych is an artist, photographer, and advertising director for the Belleville-Area Independent