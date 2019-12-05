mParks-Michigan names VBT Splash Park tops in design for 2020

Lisa Lothringer, Assistant Director of the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority, has been informed that the project she directed — the Quirk Park Splashpad — has been named the 2020 Park Design Award Winner by the Michigan Recreation and Park Association (mParks).

The formal award presentation is scheduled for Jan. 31 during the closing session of the 2020 mParks Conference and Trade Show at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Lothringer will accept the award on behalf of the VBT DDA.

The mParks honors exemplary park and recreation professionals and citizen advocates. The annual design award is presented to mParks agency members in honor of outstanding landscape design, facility or architectural design, and park design. Awards are also given in Organization, Marketing, Individual and Therapeutic Recreation.

The $1.150 million splash pad, playground, and memorial garden was completed in 70 working days last summer by Davenport Brothers Construction of Belleville.

Although it was only open for a few weeks before it was closed for the season, it became a destination for children before school opened. It is scheduled to be open from Memorial Day to Labor Day each summer, but there may be adjustments to keep it open longer in the fall, weather permitting.

The project was a collaborative effort between the Van Buren Civic Fund, the township, and the DDA and Lothringer directed the effort.

“The DDA and everybody worked very hard on it,” said VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

The project included way-finding signs, removal of old play equipment and installation of new ADA play equipment, a new pavilion, additional benches, traditional and accessible picnic tables, redesigned ADA-compliant pathways, improved and accessible ADA parking, new changing rooms, and a memorial garden honoring the late Egypt Covington.

The splash park is one of three big construction projects the DDA completed this year, the other two being the $2 million Belleville Road walkway over I-94 and the $3 million Placemaking Project on Belleville Road.