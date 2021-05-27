Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle collision on Savage Rd.

Jeremy Dezmond Holifield, 34, of Van Buren Township, died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle as he was eastbound on Savage Road at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Van Buren Township Police Lt. Kenneth Floro said the Public Safety Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Savage Road near the Wildbrook subdivision on the report of a two-vehicle, head-on collision that involved a motorcycle.

Lt. Floro said the preliminary investigation showed the driver of the second vehicle was a 21-year-old Van Buren Township resident that was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue westbound on Savage, turning southbound onto Wildbrook Drive, when she collided with the motorcycle.

Holifield received significant injuries during the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver was treated at the scene by HVA paramedics and transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital for evaluation.

The VBT Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene to conduct a follow-up investigation, collect data and secure physical evidence. Savage Road was closed for several hours Sunday afternoon for the investigation.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Lt. Floro at (734) 699-8930.