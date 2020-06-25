Motorcyclist dies after collision with deer on Bemis Rd. in Sumpter

At about 9:47 p.m. Saturday, June 20, six motorcycles were eastbound on Bemis Road west of Renton Road when several deer entered the roadway and the lead cyclist was unable to avoid a collision. The driver lost control and was thrown from his bike, said Sumpter Township Police Chief Eric Luke. The driver, a 22-year-old Belleville man, sustained severe injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

Two other riders also crashed after striking or attempting to swerve around the first crashed bike. One sustained moderate, non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Chief Luke said.