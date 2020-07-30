Motorcyclist dies after collision on Rawsonville in Sumpter Township

A 71-year-old Milan man died at a hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle exiting the Augusta Woods manufactured home community onto Rawsonville Road at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

Sumpter Township police report their investigation found that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rawsonville when the vehicle exiting Augusta Woods failed to yield and struck the bike.

The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

Sumpter police and fire/rescue responded to the crash, just south of Bemis Road. They were assisted at the scene by units from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Huron Township Police Department, and Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

This is the second fatal motorcycle crash in the township within the past five weeks. A 22-year-old man died June 20 after his motorcycle hit a deer on Bemis Road.