Morton, Sharma named National Merit Scholar Semifinalists

Kylie Morton and Anjali Sharma, Belleville High School seniors, have been designated National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.

Each year students enter the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT / National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which serves as an initial screen of program entrants. At Belleville High School, all 11th grade students take this assessment in October.

Of the more than 1.6 million students who took this assessment last fall, 16,000 were recently designated Semifinalists on a state representational basis.

Only Semifinalists have an opportunity to continue in the Merit Scholarship competition and advance to Finalist standing by meeting a number of additional requirements. National Merit Scholarship Finalists will be announced in February.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers, but will not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarship awards.

Two BHS Class of 2019 students earned the status of Commended Student in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program. They are Julia Marshall and Matthew Mrocca.

BHS had two Finalists in the 2018 Competition for National Merit Scholarships. They were Nina Hardy and Alyssa Jeng. Also, among the BHS 2018 graduating class, were three students who earned Commended Student status. They were Hannah Baynesan, Alexandria Long, and Davis Mears.