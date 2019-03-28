Morgan Stuckey to attend Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum

Morgan Stuckey, along with her parents Jayson and Shaylett Stuckey of Van Buren Township, are pleased to announce that she will join outstanding high school students from across the nation this summer to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, NYLF Medicine, at the University of Maryland.

NYLF Medicine is one of the Envision family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Morgan attended Keystone Academy in Belleville for K-8th grades and is now a freshman at Belleville High School. She is currently in the top 25 of her class and looks forward to her Honors classes, as well as playing front middle on the volleyball team.

Additionally, she has joined the cast of “The Sound of Music” for the spring musical, which combines her passion of acting and singing.

Morgan was nominated by her Honors Geometry teacher Matthew Davenport and has also received a partial scholarship based upon her academic achievements and essay. Morgan wants to study pediatric medicine at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She is excited about this opportunity and looks forward to experiencing all that the program has to offer.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Morgan to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow.

“Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs,” she said. “At NYLF Medicine students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.

For more information see www.envisionexperience.com .