Monster Mutt Walk Winners

Cutest:
• 1st – Diane Stahl with Lucy (Ocherese)
• 2nd – Savannah Zabik with Kloey (Jack Russell)
• 3rd – Kevin Maus (wife Caroline) with Pete (Schnauzer)
Scariest:
• 1st – Aubrey Hire with Kingley (French bulldog)
• 2nd – Andrea Casey with Perry (Golden Retriever)
• 3rd – Heidi Orr with Joker (Victorian bulldog)
Best Mutt & Family:
• 1st – Allison & Kevin Robertson – Trixxie (Husky/Doberman) and Avalanche (Husky/Samoyed/GSD)
• 2nd – Robin Burtch (son Bradley & daughter Juliet) and Mink (Beagle)
• 3rd – Chris Morton and Simba (Pomeranian)
***
Judges were Strawberry Queen Katie Russell, Bob Stoner and Jessica Panko. The event was held Saturday, Oct. 19.
Cutest: