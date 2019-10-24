Monster Mutt Walk Winners

Cutest:

• 1st – Diane Stahl with Lucy (Ocherese)

• 2nd – Savannah Zabik with Kloey (Jack Russell)

• 3rd – Kevin Maus (wife Caroline) with Pete (Schnauzer)

Scariest:

• 1st – Aubrey Hire with Kingley (French bulldog)

• 2nd – Andrea Casey with Perry (Golden Retriever)

• 3rd – Heidi Orr with Joker (Victorian bulldog)

Best Mutt & Family:

• 1st – Allison & Kevin Robertson – Trixxie (Husky/Doberman) and Avalanche (Husky/Samoyed/GSD)

• 2nd – Robin Burtch (son Bradley & daughter Juliet) and Mink (Beagle)

• 3rd – Chris Morton and Simba (Pomeranian)

***

Judges were Strawberry Queen Katie Russell, Bob Stoner and Jessica Panko. The event was held Saturday, Oct. 19.