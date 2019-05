Missoula Children’s Theatre to present ‘The Pied Piper’ in two shows on Saturday

The Missoula Children’s Theatre held auditions on Monday afternoon for this week’s presentation of “The Pied Piper,” with an all-local cast. The cast will be rehearsing all week with two directors from Montana, who brought the costumes and scenery with them. The performances are at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at McBride Middle School cafeteria, 47097 McBride Ave., in Van Buren Township. Tickets at the door are $3 for adults and $1 for those 5 to 17. The show is being presented by the Belleville Area Council for the Arts with a grant from the Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation.