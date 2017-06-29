Michigan Shakespeare Festival set for Canton’s Village Theater

The Village Theater at Cherry Hill is teaming up with the Michigan Shakespeare Festival (MSF) to present a three weekend run of performances from July 28 – Aug. 13, in Canton.

This year’s 23rd festival season of the Michigan Shakespeare Festival will feature productions of William Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew,” and “The Tragedy of Julius Caesar,” as well as Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull.”

“After the continued success of Michigan Shakespeare Festival run of performances in Canton over the past few years, we are thrilled that they will once again expand their reach into the Canton community this summer,” said Canton Performing Arts Coordinator Joe Kvoriak. “The return of this limited-run engagement will give theater-goers in Canton the opportunity to see professional Equity actors performing classic theatre in repertory.”

The State of Michigan’s official Shakespeare festival’s 2017 Season will open at the Potter Center in Jackson on July 6, and will be moving its productions to The Village Theater at Cherry Hill, located at 50400 Cherry Hill Road in Canton, starting July 28. This year’s productions include:

“The Taming of the Shrew” by William Shakespeare – This popular comedy explores wealthy merchant Baptista Minola’s dilemma to arrange marriages for his daughters or not. His youngest, the vivacious Bianca, is as desired as his eldest, the headstrong Katherine, is feared. So the Paduan patriarch hatches a brilliant plan: no one will marry Bianca until Katherine herself has been to the altar. Enter Petruchio of Verona. What follows is a hilarious battle of wills and genders where victory means learning the rules of the game. Canton performance dates: July 28, 30, and Aug. 5, 10, 11.

“The Tragedy of Julius Caesar” by William Shakespeare – This drama tells the tale of Julius Caesar – conqueror, statesman, lover, and politician – who has been named Dictator for Life by the Roman Senate. Fearing Caesar’s rise will doom the Republic, a conspiracy forms to kill the great man. A play with never-ending modern parallels – Julius Caesar, is a political thriller with ultimate stakes. Canton performance dates: July 29, and Aug. 3, 4, 6, 12.

“The Seagull” by Anton Chekhov – Anton Chekhov’s satiric comedy “The Seagull” skewers our views of art and entertainment, and where the two of them combine. A darkly funny domestic comedy set at the turn of the last century, MSF’s 2017 production is from a new original translation. Canton performance dates: July 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 13.

Tickets are on sale now for the Canton performances of the 2017 Season, including season Flex Passes, at www.cantonvillagetheater.org . A Flex Pass will include one ticket to each production, and show dates and times can be chosen at the time of purchase, or at a later date. Ticket prices range from $16-$40, depending on patron’s age.

Founded in 1995, the Michigan Shakespeare Festival is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit professional theatre company operating under a League of Regional Theatres Letter of Agreement with the Ac-tors’ Equity Association. The MSF is dedicated to entertaining and educating a broad-based audience through professional performances of Shakespeare’s works and other classic plays. For additional information about the Michigan Shakespeare Festival, visit www.michiganshakespearefestival.com.

The Village Theater at Cherry Hill, located at 50400 Cherry Hill Road, Canton, MI, 48187, is a regional center for the arts that offers the magic of live theatre, soul-stirring music, the thrill of the dance, and the enjoyment of fine art exhibitions and events, in addition to providing a home for several cultural organizations and community groups.

Michigan Shakespeare Festival schedule:

“The Taming of the Shrew” by William Shakespeare

Thursday 7:30 p.m.: Aug. 10

Friday 7:30 p.m.: July 28 & Aug. 11

Saturday 7:30 p.m.: Aug. 5

Sunday 3 p.m.: July 30

“Julius Caesar” by William Shakespeare

Thursday 7:30 p.m.: Aug. 3

Friday 7:30 p.m.: Aug. 4

Saturday 2 p.m.: Aug. 12

Saturday 7:30 p.m.: July 29

Sunday 3 p.m.: Aug. 6

“The Seagull” by Anton Chekhov

Saturday 2 p.m. July 29 & Aug. 5

Saturday 7:30 p.m.: Aug. 12

Sunday 3 p.m.: Aug. 13

For more information about the Michigan Shakespeare Festival’s collaboration with The Village Theater at Cherry Hill, visit www.cantonvillagetheater.org or call (734) 394-5300.