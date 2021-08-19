Michael Hawkins, Matthew Wagner to lead Belleville Planning Commission

Since Steve Jones filed for the city council in the November election and is sure to get elected since he will have no opposition on the ballot, the Belleville Planning Commission, at its Aug. 12 Zoom meeting, elected a new chairman and vice chairman.

Present vice chairman Michael Hawkins was unanimously elected chairman and Matthew Wagner was unanimously elected vice chairman.

Wagner, who was unable to make the meeting because of a conflict with his work, was nominated by Commissioner John Juriga who stated Wagner has a city planning degree from the university.

Jones said he would be serving on the commission until the end of the year, but the Aug. 12 session was his last meeting as chairman.

The commission must elect officers at its first meeting of each year and this was the first meeting held this year because of the corona virus.