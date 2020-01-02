Metroparks propose new amendments to Community Recreation Plan

The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority will hold a Public Hearing on the proposed amendment to its Community Recreation Plan on Thursday, Jan. 9. The public hearing will be part of the scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting at the Administrative Office, 13000 High Ridge Dr., Brighton 48114.

The purpose of the public hearing is to receive input and comments on the proposed amendments.

Proposed amendments to the current Community Recreation Plan include the addition of a Recreational Programming Plan. The Metroparks’ Community Recreation Plan is being amended to address improvements in the way future recreational programming is developed, executed and evaluated.

A copy of the proposed Amended Community Recreation Plan is available online at https://www.metroparks.com/about-us/planning-department/ and input and comments will be accepted via email at nina.kelly@metroparks.com . If you would rather view the plan in person, printed copies will be available, for a two-week public review, at the following locations:

• Brownstown Township Parks & Recreation: 21311 Telegraph Rd., Brownstown Twp., MI 48183

• Dexter District Library: 3255 Alpine Rd., Dexter, MI 48130

• Hamburg Township Library: 10411 Merrill Rd., Whitmore Lake, MI 48189

• Harrison Township Library: 38255 Lanse Creuse St., Harrison Twp., MI 48045

• Hudson Mills Metropark Office: 8801 N. Territorial Rd., Dexter, MI 48130

• Huron-Clinton Metroparks Administrative Office: 13000 High Ridge Dr., Brighton, MI 48114

• Indian Spring Metropark Environmental Discovery Center: 5200 Indian Trail Rd., White Lake, MI 48386

• Kensington Metropark Nature Center: 4570 Huron River Pkwy., Milford, MI 48380

• Lake Erie Metropark Office: 32481 W. Jefferson Ave., Brownstown Twp., MI 48173

• Lake St. Clair Metropark Office: 313000 Metro Parkway, Harrison Township, MI 48045

• Lower Huron Metropark Office: 40151 E. Huron River Dr., Belleville, MI 48111

• Oakwoods Metropark Nature Center: 32911 Willow Rd., New Boston, MI 48164

• Shelby Township Library: 51680 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Twp., MI 48316

• Springfield Township Library: 12000 Davisburg Rd., Davisburg, MI 48350

• • Stony Creek Metropark Office: 4300 Main Park Rd., Shelby Township, MI 48316

• • Wolcott Mill Metropark Farm Center Office: 65775 Wolcott Rd., Ray, MI 48096

