Message from Sumpter Township Police Dept. on your child’s birthday

With everyone pretty much grounded to our homes, being a child with a birthday during this time is no fun at all. That’s why Sumpter Township Public Safety would like to do what we can to bring a little bit of cheer to children on their special day.
Do you live in Sumpter Township and have a child age 3-10 with a birthday coming up in the next month or two (or the duration of the Governor’s Stay at Home Order, whichever is later)? Would they enjoy a driveway pass by from Sumpter Township police and fire vehicles with lights and sirens?
If so, please send us a Facebook message with your child’s name and birthdate, along with your address and contact phone number, and we’ll do our very best to coordinate a visit on their special day.
Please note: As much as we’d like to do this for all children, we just can’t accommodate everyone. We ask that you only message us a request if your child is between the age of 3-10. We will, however, attempt to fulfill a request for children slightly older, but with special needs.
We thank our friends at Dundee Police Department and Fire Department for this great idea.
Sumpter Township Police
