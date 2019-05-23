Memorial Day ceremony set at Veterans Memorial on May 27

The lives of Mitchell Golden and Walter Reinhackle, a graduate of Belleville High School, will be told during the Memorial Day ceremony at 1 p.m., May 27, at the Veterans Memorial in Horizon Park, Belleville.

The two young men who died in war are among those etched into the memorial wall. Walter’s nephew Glenn Reinhackel and family live in Belleville and Mitchell’s cousin Mr. and Mrs. Keith Kuster live in Grosse Ile. They will be present for the ceremony, which includes the laying of wreaths at the memorial.

The event is put on by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 4434, and Polish League of American Veterans, Post 167.