Meet local authors at second-annual Authors’ Fair at library

A Local Author Fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Belleville Area District Library.

“It’s a chance to shop local, and celebrate talent in your own community,” said Amy Greschaw, head of Adult Services.

“Our second local author fair begins with a keynote speech by celebrated local writer Beverly Jenkins,” said Greschaw. “Jenkins has written dozens of best-selling contemporary and historical romance novels and is the winner of the 2017 Romance Writers of America Nora Roberts Lifetime Achievement Award.

“She joins us to share how her unique voice has made an impact on the world of traditional romance publishing,” she said.

From 2-4 p.m. local authors will be showcasing a variety of books: picture books, novels, nonfiction, self-help, and more.

“Get to know the local writing community and enter to win prizes in our raffle drawing,” Greschaw said. “A fun time for all ages!”

The Belleville Area District Library is at 167 Fourth St., in downtown Belleville, next to construction on the new library. For information, call (734) 699-3291.