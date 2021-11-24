McWilliams, Brown named grand marshals

Kelly McWilliams and Randy Brown will serve as grand marshals of this year’s lighted Winter Fest parade at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4.

Both are local business owners and active members of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce. Their selection was announced on Sunday by chamber president and CEO Michael Kole.

Kole said both McWilliams and Brown are assets to the 48111 community and will jump in to help whenever they are needed.

McWilliams was born and raised in Belleville/Van Buren Township and graduated from Belleville High School in 1985.

While in high school, she attended Virginia Ferrell beauty school where she received her cosmetology license. She followed in her mother Jeanette Messer’s footsteps and opened a salon at 36 Main St. in Belleville and in 1997 accomplished one of her dreams by opening Team Designs Hair Salon at 530 W. Columbia Ave. Team Designs just celebrated 24 years in business.

In 1987 Kelly married Peter McWilliams and they celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary in June. They have three children, Whitney (Craig) Beaubien, Matthew (Lauren) McWilliams, and Jacalyn McWilliams and two grandchildren Beau and Cameron, with a third expected in January.

When their children were younger they were very active in the Cougar’s football organization. They enjoyed traveling to Whitney’s softball games, Matthew’s football and baseball games and Jacalyn’s cheerleading competitions. Kelly said she never missed a game.

McWillliams’ great passion is giving back to her community especially the schools. At the start of every school year she donates backpacks and school supplies to the district. She served on the Van Buren Public Schools Education Foundation for a number of years and now serves on the Belleville Downtown Development Authority. As part of the DDA she helped bring music and food trucks to the Fourth Street Square and Fourth Street Place on three Wednesdays last summer.

In her free time she enjoys Belleville Lake, playing pickle ball, traveling or enjoying friends at the Belleville Yacht Club. She is known for her party-hosting skills by her family and friends.

Brown, owner of Gardner’s Choice and Randy Brown Landscaping in Van Buren Township, lives in Sumpter Township and is a lifelong community member. He graduated from BHS in 1981 and from Michigan State University in 1985, where he studied landscape architecture.

This is the first time in more than about 15 years that he will not serve as announcer for the holiday parade. He has been an active member in the community and has served in many community groups in the past. During one of his terms as president of the chamber, Brown brought in the crazy idea of having a lighted parade and fireworks, which are now a staple in this community.

Brown played a part in the chamber’s first Lake Fest this year. After hearing the multiple complaints that people could not even see the lake from Horizon Park, another wild idea was put forth – bring in the goats! Brown’s idea not only cleaned up the park but saved the community nearly $25,000 in landscaping costs.

His work with the Belleville Central Business Community helps bring many events families enjoy in the city and surrounding areas, Kole said.

Always available for support, and not scared of hard work, Randy is one of those behind-the-scenes supporters. His trucks dot the landscape moving bales of hay, parade barriers, signs, and anything that is needed for the CBC events.

Whether it’s the Easter Egg Hunt, Harvest Fest, Taste of Belleville, or many of the other downtown activities, you know Randy is not far away, Kole said.