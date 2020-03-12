McBride Middle School to present ‘Hotel Escargot’

McBride Middle School will be presenting this year’s play “Hotel Escargot” on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, March 21 at noon.

Tickets go on sale at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students and seniors. The school’s PTO will be offering concessions.

There are more than 45 students involved in the cast and crew of the play which is directed by Tracy Delfuoco and Pamela O’Neill.

The play is set in the French Riviera where the annual Kantz France International Film Festival is about to take place. A hodgepodge of people come together at the elegant Hotel Escargot — including wretched hotel owner Wynona Elmsley, her downtrodden staff, a couple of bumbling jewel thieves hoping to profit from the wealthy guests, an inept reporter from the Celebrity Network, and directors, producers, actors, investors and movie fans from all over the world.

As the reporter interviews world-renowned film directors, the audience will see “film clips” of their movies, which are “artsy.” Add a clueless police inspector, members of a royal family and Wynona trying to figure out which of her guests is really a reporter doing a write-up for the Elegant Hotels magazine, and there is one crazy time on the Riviera. The result is a comedy with several twists and turns along the way.

McBride Middle School is located at 41097 McBride Ave., just west of Quirk Road in Van Buren Township.