Masonic Lodge to serve strawberry shortcake, pizza rolls at Lake Fest

Just because there isn’t a Strawberry Festival again this year in Belleville doesn’t mean there won’t be strawberry shortcakes to eat at the festival being held.

The desserts will be served by members of the Masonic Lodge at the corner of Main and High streets on the last week end of the month. The Masons say people have been saying they miss the shortcakes since the Strawberry Fest ended.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 24-26, Myrtle Lodge 89 F&AM will sell strawberry shortcakes and also pizza rolls during the Lake Fest activities in downtown Belleville.

The Masons also are holding a gun raffle, selling 300 tickets at $20 per ticket (license #R65293). Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson has agreed to pull the winning tickets at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at the lodge and you do not need to be present to win.

There are three firearms as prizes: a Colt M4 Rifle, a Mossberg 500 Combo, and a Kimber Micro 9. Winners will pick up their firearms at Supermatch G&A LLC gun shop in Newport, MI.