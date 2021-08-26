Masks encouraged but not required for Keystone students

Before the regular meeting of the Keystone Academy Board of Directors on Aug. 12, the board discussed a letter sent out by Principal Jorvana Drain that announced masks are strongly encouraged but not required for students for this coming school year.

Classes begin Aug. 30.

Keystone board president Vesta Losa said Principal Drain will be closely watching COVID developments and the rules may change if positive cases go up noticeably.

In action during the in-person meeting, the board:

• Heard an hour-long presentation from National Heritage Academies Finance CEO on the proposed refinancing of NHA;

• Heard a brief report on summer school from Principal Drain, who said 32 out of 118 remote students attended with full participation and 47 out of 77 in-person students attended with full participation;

• Discussed the ESSER funds for COVID relief and how they could best be used to combat the learning loss of students throughout the pandemic. Although NHA will be heavily involved in all their schools throughout the nation, the individual school boards are responsible for how these monies are spent. The plan that they would like to put in place would involve using a couple of board members, two staff members and the principal, meeting together to examine current data, plan a strategy and report regularly to the entire board;

• Heard a report on the annual spring survey of Keystone parents answering how they feel the school is meeting their individual educational family needs. Scores reported 92% of families were “overall satisfied or highly satisfied,” and 93% stated the school “delivered on its promise” in the Moral Focus portion of the program;

• Was advised Keystone received the NHA Eagle Award for Safety for the past year. Keystone had more than 75% of its families respond “highly satisfied” that “I am confident that the protocols and practices my school has implemented keep my child safe” and 96% of the staff rated “highly satisfied” that, “I feel physically safe at my location”;

• Approved allocating $300 to send three representatives to an NHA symposium at St. John’s in Plymouth, Oct. 25-26;

• Approved the Continuous School Improvement Plan, the 2022-24 Letter of Agency for E-Rate Funding, and the 2022 Children’s Internet Protection Act; and

• Was informed teachers have been hired and placed in all grades and classrooms. The annual Teacher Evaluation and Employee Certification Warranty Resolution will be filed next month, when it is due.