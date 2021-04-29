Mary Kowal honored by Belleville Area Women’s Club

At the April 12 meeting of the Belleville Area Women’s Club, held at the Van Buren Eagles Hall, past president Mary Kowal of Canton Township received the annual Member of Achievement Award.

Kowal has been involved with the local Christmas Parade, chaired Christmas Trees at the museum, and was co-chair of the club’s fashion show for years.

Kowal is married with two sons and one grandchild. In her spare time she is involved with hot rods and racing, a family event.