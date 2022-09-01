Maria Holmes retires from Comcast after 40 years in the industry

On Aug. 16, Comcast announced that Maria Holmes of Belleville, the company’s long-time director of Community Impact for its Heartland Region, is retiring.

Holmes’ decision to retire will end a career of 40 years of service in the telecommunications industry. Her work facilitated the connection of corporate and nonprofit resources to help many in the community enhance their quality of life.

“Maria is one of the most dedicated employees I have had the pleasure of working with at Comcast,” said Craig D’Agostini, vice president of External Affairs for Comcast’s Heartland Region. “Her passion for community impact has been a tremendous asset to this company and the communities we serve.”

Holmes began her career in 1983 as a programming executive producer at Omnicom Cable, in Canton, MI. She quickly advanced to Community Affairs and Program director where she led the operations of two production studios that served nine counties.

Since 1996, Holmes has served in various external affairs leadership roles for Media One and Comcast, including serving as a Government Affairs liaison for the cable industry for over 10 years.

In these positions, she negotiated contracts, developed and facilitated programs, as well as fostered long-term relationships with more than 300 nonprofit organizations delivering results for national community impact initiatives with these local partners.

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder appointed Holmes to the Michigan Community Service Commission in 2015, and she served two, three-year terms helping lead the state’s agency on volunteerism.

“Maria was not only a wonderful person to work with, but she was also a tremendous advocate for service and volunteerism both in her role as a commissioner and her position at Comcast,” said Michigan Community Service Commission Executive Director Ginna Holmes (no relation). “She served as an incredible positive force who inspired all she worked with to do more, to care more, and to give more. Maria brought a deep understanding of the importance of this work and a desire to bring forth solutions to community challenges. It is our hope that she experiences as much joy in retirement as she brought to others during her service for the state of Michigan.”

Holmes will continue her volunteer service in the community including contributing to Washtenaw Literacy, Per Scholas (Detroit), Detroit Connect313, Habitat for Humanity of Macomb, Women in Cable and Telecommunications (WICT), National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), as well as working with seniors, youth and many others. Maria’s administrative and compassion work at Abundant Harvest Church of Belleville will also remain a personal priority.

“The most fulfilling aspect of my career is knowing that my work made a tangible difference in the lives of so many people – from youth at the Boys and Girls Clubs in Michigan and Indiana to the older adults at the St. Patrick Senior Center in Detroit,” said Holmes. “Moving forward, my goal is to continue positively impacting the lives of people around me any way I can.”