Man robbed a gunpoint at Red Oak Inn in Van Buren Township

A man called Van Buren Township emergency dispatch at 2:20 a.m., Aug. 16, to report he had just been robbed at gunpoint.

Van Buren Township Deputy Chief Joshua Monte said the reported robbery occurred at the Red Oak Inn (former Red Roof Inn) on the North I-94 Service Drive.

He said a male caller reported that he had visited a female friend in an unknown room at the hotel. As he was walking back to his room at the hotel, an unidentified male subject produced a handgun and instructed him to empty his pockets. The male victim said he was robbed of cash and a phone.

Deputy Chief Monte said detectives are following up with the hotel and reviewing any available video.