Man missing from VBT group home found intoxicated in Ann Arbor

A man missing after walking away from a group home in Van Buren Township last week was found in Ann Arbor, intoxicated, according to Van Buren Police.

On Oct. 10, Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Richard Manning, 56. Manning left his group home in the 44000 block of Ecorse Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, and didn’t return, according to authorities.

Police said Manning had last been seen in the area of Belleville and Ecorse roads around noon Oct. 9 by the cashier at a convenience store.