Man injured in bar fight at Lakeview Tavern, police investigating

Belleville Police Chief Hal Berriman said his department is investigating a fight inside Lakeview Tavern overnight Saturday/Sunday.

A man was knocked down and injured, but got up and went outside. There may or may not have been another fight outside, Chief Berriman said. The man was taken home, but then he collapsed and was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition.

Officer Jeff Wickham is the officer in charge of the case and he is investigating.

A witness who was supposed to come in and make a statement on Monday failed to come in, Chief Berriman said. He said City Hall was closed for the Presidents’ Day holiday, but he was there at the police department. Chief Berriman said he hoped she would come in on Tuesday to help with the investigation.

Lakeview Tavern is at the corner of Main Street and North Liberty Street.