Man apprehended after breaking into home on Menlo Park in Belleville

On Monday, Aug. 9, at about 5:35 p.m., the Belleville Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Menlo Park on a report of a breaking and entering that had just occurred.

The resident reported arriving home to find an unknown man in his residence. After a verbal confrontation, the suspect exited the home and fled on foot. Officers from Belleville with assistance from Van Buren Township police responded and quickly set up a perimeter in the area.

The victim homeowner provided a good description, said Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson. A request for assistance for a K-9 was made and a K-9 officer from the Canton Township police department responded.

The K-9 successfully tracked from the residence to an area in the woods near the residence where the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. The suspect did have property belonging to the victim from the residence on his person, Chief Robinson said.

He said the suspect is being held in-custody pending charges and arraignment.

Chief Robinson said he would like to thank the officers from the Van Buren Township police department and the Canton Township police department K-9 for their quick response and assistance in taking this individual into custody.