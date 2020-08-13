Lunch Box restaurant in final days on Main Street

The Lunch Box restaurant is in its last days in the site it occupied on Main Street’s curve just south of the Belleville Bridge. The restaurant’s contents were to be emptied out last Monda, Aug. 10, and it will be leveled by a demolition crew shortly.

This is the last of the old buildings on that site. Developer Scott Jones’ crews have removed other buildings and almost all of the asphalt from that area to get the land ready for construction of a commercial center. The proposed buildings are scheduled to include a new site for the Lunch Box.