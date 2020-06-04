Lucas Snook earns Eagle Scout award with safety netting project

Lucas Snook, son of Wendy and Norman W. Snook, Jr., of Sumpter Township, has earned Eagle Scout status after completing his Eagle project for the Lincoln Little League field.

His court of honor by Boy Scout Troop 243 will be held after the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns are over.

Lucas, who is 18 and a senior at Lincoln Consolidated Schools, became a Cub Scout in 2008 and during his five years as a cub sold $8,577 worth of popcorn. He began his Boy Scout career in 2013 and during his six years as a scout he sold $27,639 in popcorn.

Popcorn sales were the major fundraisers for both Pack 295 and Troop 243. His most influential leaders in Cub Scouting were den leaders Yvonne Peterson and Arick Rushing and Cubmaster Frank Bruck.

During his Boy Scout years, his most influential leaders were Assistant Scoutmaster Jimmie Roseman, Brian Wagner, Jason Miller, and Rob Maier; Scoutmasters Ken Kollar and Andy Lane; Advancement Chair/Committee Chair Megan Whitacre, and Eagle Scout co-mentors Jeff Kelly and Steve Zalek.

Lucas excelled at popcorn sales due to his outgoing personality and the desire to fund his own scouting activities. When he was working on his Eagle project, he was able to pull funds from his popcorn sales profits to be able to complete funding for the project.

His project was to put up 100 feet of safety netting on the first and third base side of the Juniors baseball field at the Lincoln Little League cloverleaf. He chose that project because he saw a safety need for the community at the field. A lot of foul balls would get hit out of the baseball diamond and the chance of people being injured was great, he said.

When asked what his favorite scouting adventures were, Lucas said that summer camp is his favorite place to go, where he can travel all around camp on a bicycle to the many trading posts, climbing towers, and shooting ranges.

“I enjoy how close we all get during the most fun week of the scouting year,” he said. “I like how we all start and don’t know how to lead by example to get up everyone’s tents. I learned from the many campouts I went on and I learned by experience. I have learned how to set up all of the scouts’ tents over my seven summer camps.”

Five were at the CCB (Cole Canoe Base) in Alger, MI. The other two were at the D-A (D bar A) scout ranch in Metamora, MI.

“My favorite things to do at CCB is the human foosball courts and the big fire bowl at the end of the week. Some of my favorite things to do at D-A is the blob and the Gaga ball pits and messing with the staff in games such as D&D (Dungeons and Dragons) and MTG (Magic The Gathering) commander.

“I also really enjoyed the EMU lock-in’s every January. This was the only campout with no bed time. So, by nature, everyone stayed up all night playing games and having fun with each other in the weight rooms and the basketball courts.

“Another one of my memorable scouting moments is at the WSC (Washtenaw Sportsman’s Club) for the annual shooting sports campout with the Webelos Cub Scouts,” he said.

Lucas is the first Eagle Scout in either his mother’s or his father’s families.

Lucas already has been accepted to Saginaw Valley State University where he plans to major in Engineering and minor in Theatre Arts.