Local primary election unofficial results

Unofficial results of the Tuesday, Aug. 4, primary election show Lisa Martin and Alexandria Taylor as the front-runners for 34th District Court Judge. They will face off for the six-year seat in the Nov. 3 election.

Martin received 4,213 votes; Taylor, 3,800 votes. Incumbent David Parrott earned 3,430; Robert Coutts, 2,150; and John Day, 1,767.

Sumpter Township

Sumpter Supervisor John Morgan, a Democrat, will compete against Republican candidate Tim Bowman in November. Morgan earned 676 votes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary vote, followed by Nelson Po with 327, Denise Komora with 198, and Antoine Jordan with 178.

Clerk Esther Hurst retained her seat with 742 votes; challenger Sherry Olds earned 587 votes. James Clark got 695 votes to earn the treasurer’s seat over Vincent Warren with 547 votes. Neither Hurst nor Clark have a Republican challenger, so their elections in November are likely.

Sheena Barnes was top vote-getter in the Democratic trustee vote, with 720; followed by Peggy Morgan, 692; Don LaPorte, 658; and Matt Oddy, 654. The four will face Republican incumbent Tim Rush in November.

Others running for trustee on the Democratic ticket were Don Swinson, 630; Ken Myers, 552; and Eric Partridge, 460. Sumpter voters approved the fire protection millage with 1,576 yes votes. There were 640 no votes.

Van Buren Township

In Van Buren Township, the only race was for the Democratic trustee positions. Incumbents earned three of the four top slots. Reggie Miller earned 3,657 votes; Kevin Martin, 3,074; and Sherry Frazier, 2,921. Newcomer Donald Boynton earned 2,189 to earn a place with them on the November ballot to face Republican Cameron Porzondek.

Incumbent Paul White, with 1,875 votes, and newcomer Walter Rochowiak, with 1,789, did not earn places on the November ballot.